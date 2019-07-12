Video: My Achievements Shows No One Can Compete With Me In Ghana – Wisa

Wisa Greid

Eugene Ashie aka Wisa Greid, a hiplife artiste, has proclaimed that he has no competitor when it comes to Hiplife music in Ghana.

According to him, his achievements speak for themselves and put him miles ahead of other artistes in the genre.

The Havana boss made the statement during an interview with Adinkra Tv.

He bragged that he remains the only hiplife artiste in Ghana to do Ga, Highlife and Afrobeat music.

“I don’t see any competition, take it or leave it. [I’m] one of the best artiste in Ghana here, I do Ga, Highlife and Afrobeat music.

