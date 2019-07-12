Modern Ghana logo

12.07.2019 Exclusive News

Sarkodie Reacts After M.anifest Teased Him On His Birthday

By OdarteyGH
Sarkodie celebrated his birthday yesterday and as you can imagine, he received lots of messages from his friends, family members and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Rapper M.anifest also sent him a birthday message and that was the only message which caught much attention because of their past rivalry which they have put behind them.

The GodMc teased his friend for celebrating his birthday dressed in ‘kaba’, the same line he (Sarkodie) used to diss him during their intense rivalry back in 2015.

Sarkodie used this line to diss M.anifest in his kanta song Obi b3 diss-e me a na 3ny3 rapper ode GTP ntoma pam kaba.

Manifest took to Twitter to remind Sarkodie that he’s wearing the same ‘Kaba’ he blasted him with, in his ‘Kanta’ song.

Manifest on twitter wrote;

From one kaba god to another… Happy Birthday @sarkodie

See video below

