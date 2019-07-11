My boss is back” -Shatta Wale finally reacts to NAM1's arrival

Nana Appiah Mensah has finally arrived in Ghana after being held in custody in Dubai ever since the Menzgold saga.

According to reports, NAM1 upon his arrival has whisked to the Ghana Police Headquarters, where he’s being interrogated about his gold dealership company which was shut down by SEC.

Reacting to his, Ghanaian dancehall act, Shatta Wale has taken to Twitter to express how excited he is about the coming of his Boss, who signed him onto the Zylofon Music Record label.

The “Gringo” singer also asked his fans to warmly welcome NAM1 as well. Via a tweet he wrote, “My boss is back ..Class pray for me ok ,I will chop your ourday for you this trip .. Everybody say welcome home NAM1 [SIC]”.