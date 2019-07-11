Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.07.2019 Industry News

My boss is back” -Shatta Wale finally reacts to NAM1's arrival

By
My boss is back” -Shatta Wale finally reacts to NAM1's arrival
2 HOURS AGO INDUSTRY NEWS

Nana Appiah Mensah has finally arrived in Ghana after being held in custody in Dubai ever since the Menzgold saga.

According to reports, NAM1 upon his arrival has whisked to the Ghana Police Headquarters, where he’s being interrogated about his gold dealership company which was shut down by SEC.

Reacting to his, Ghanaian dancehall act, Shatta Wale has taken to Twitter to express how excited he is about the coming of his Boss, who signed him onto the Zylofon Music Record label.

The “Gringo” singer also asked his fans to warmly welcome NAM1 as well. Via a tweet he wrote, “My boss is back ..Class pray for me ok ,I will chop your ourday for you this trip .. Everybody say welcome home NAM1 [SIC]”.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

NDC puts some Constituencies electoral processes on hold

2 hours ago

Nam 1 Detained At CID Headquarters

2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line