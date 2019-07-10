Grandmaster Murphy To Tie The Knot coming Sunday

Tv and Radio personality, Nana Kwasi Boateng Murphy, otherwise known as Grandmaster Murphy, is preparing to marry his longtime girlfriend-Gloria Owusuaa Gyimah.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the Better End Hotel – Agona on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12noon.

Some musicians who are gearing up to perform at the ceremony are Gabby Blaq, Anamon, Boomer, Minister Isaac Frimpong, Richard Boakye aka Black Man, Strongman, Andy Odarky and Sabii & Mat.

Grandmaster joined Kumawood TV after winning the entertainment show of the year in Ashanti Region at the just ended Foklex Media Awards.

Congrats to them!!!