Kanye On Forbes: Wife Says He Has Worked So Hard To Build ‘Yeezy’

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of his husband, Kanye West, on Forbes— the homepage of world businessmen.

This is why we love Kim Kardashian: she’s always supporting her husband.

She gives us a hint into what we should expect when the cover is released on August 31, 2019.

According to her, the cover would detail Kanye’s work at ‘Yeezy’ and how he’s stayed true to his vision.

She added that Kanye is his inspiration.

Writing on Twitter, she said, ‘Kanye on @Forbes!!! I love this cover and article. Kanye has worked so hard to build Yeezy and always stays true to his vision.

He is my inspiration.