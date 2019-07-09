Modern Ghana logo

09.07.2019 Industry News

#AFCON: Caleb Ekuban Is A Heart Breaker—Pam Official

By Theophilus Barrow
Pam OfficialPam Official

Pam Official, Ghanaian versatile singer who recently released a new jam “Parara” has labeled Ghanaian footballer Caleb Ekuban as a heart breaker.

Watching the round of 16 between Ghana and Tunisia, Pam Official and Ghanaians expected the Black Stars to overpower the Tunisians as we have built a very good team spirit after surprisingly topping the group stages.

Getting a draw chance to knockout the Tunisians at the plenty shootout, it seems all didn't go well as substitute midfielder Caleb Ekuban was able to score giving the Tunisians the power over the Black Stars.

As a result of this, Pam Official labeled the midfielder as a heartbreaker as she was sad over we coming home.

In other news, the Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban has apologized for his inability to score for the Black Stars during the penalty shootout when his side (Black Stars) met with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

See her tweet below.

