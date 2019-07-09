Wendy Shay Not Sacked As YEA Ambassador

The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Ghana says it has not sacked Ghanaian Musician, Wendy Shay from her Ambassadorial Role as purported by some Media outlets.

According to the YEA in a Facebook post, the talented Musician still holds her role irrespective of a backlash from some Ghanaians over a photograph that went viral having Wendy posing in a seductive way during a visit to Former President John Kufuor's residence.

Information gathered reveals that following the photograph that went viral, the Agency was compelled to sideline the RuffTown Records singer's name from a list of some celebrated personalities as Ambassadors for the YEA.

It is alleged that the said list had names such as; Kwabena Anokye Adisi, Journalist/ CEO, EIB Group / Start-Up consultant; Bryan Amoateng, Pastor, Author, Life Coach, Entrepreneur, Founder, International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) who is also the President, Bryan Jones Outreach; Jackie Appiah, award-winning actress, entrepreneur; Bibi Bright – Actress, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian; Emelia Brobbey – Actress, Trained Teacher and Journalist; Rebecca Donkor – CEO, MakeUp Ghana, Start-Up Consultant, Founder/CEO Healthcare Management excluding Wendy Shay.

Wendy has come under heavy criticisms over certain posts and captions spotted on her personal social media handles.

These posts and captions have generated mixed reactions from followers with some commending her whiles others lambasted her.