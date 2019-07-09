Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
09.07.2019 Celebrity

Wendy Shay Not Sacked As YEA Ambassador

By Joshua Kobby Smith
Wendy Shay Not Sacked As YEA Ambassador

The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Ghana says it has not sacked Ghanaian Musician, Wendy Shay from her Ambassadorial Role as purported by some Media outlets.

According to the YEA in a Facebook post, the talented Musician still holds her role irrespective of a backlash from some Ghanaians over a photograph that went viral having Wendy posing in a seductive way during a visit to Former President John Kufuor's residence.

79201920045 0h830n4ayt img 20190709 113442

Information gathered reveals that following the photograph that went viral, the Agency was compelled to sideline the RuffTown Records singer's name from a list of some celebrated personalities as Ambassadors for the YEA.

It is alleged that the said list had names such as; Kwabena Anokye Adisi, Journalist/ CEO, EIB Group / Start-Up consultant; Bryan Amoateng, Pastor, Author, Life Coach, Entrepreneur, Founder, International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) who is also the President, Bryan Jones Outreach; Jackie Appiah, award-winning actress, entrepreneur; Bibi Bright – Actress, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian; Emelia Brobbey – Actress, Trained Teacher and Journalist; Rebecca Donkor – CEO, MakeUp Ghana, Start-Up Consultant, Founder/CEO Healthcare Management excluding Wendy Shay.

Wendy has come under heavy criticisms over certain posts and captions spotted on her personal social media handles.

These posts and captions have generated mixed reactions from followers with some commending her whiles others lambasted her.

Joshua Kobby Smith
Joshua Kobby Smith News Reporter
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Accra: Thousands Hit The Streets To Protest Unbearable Hards...

3 hours ago

Give us job quotas at new Kejetia terminal – PWDs to KMA

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line