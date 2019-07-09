D-Black takes hip-hop to church with 'Heaven Or Hell'

‘Heaven or Hell’, is off D-Black’s latest hip-hop EP, ‘Smoke & Mirrors’.

The 'Smoke & Mirrors' EP has an impressive track list which features talented acts like Bisa Kdei, Kelvyn Boy, Sista Afia and others.

Before the release of the EP, the award-winning rapper dropped a single - 'Tha Bounce', a song produced by Rony Turn Me Up. That single got the streets talking heightening the expectations of music lovers.

The release of 'Smoke & Mirrors' precedes the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Loyalty’ later this year.

'Smoke & Mirrors' is currently available on Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer and all major streaming platforms.

Watch ‘Heaven Or Hell’ video below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com