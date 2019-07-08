Modern Ghana logo

08.07.2019 Industry News

Rapper Kweku Smoke Buys First Copy Of King Promise’s Album

By Pep Junia
Young Rapper Kweku Smoke, last week at the private listening and launch of singer King Promise, bought the first copy of the album.

Titled #ASPromised, the Ye Din rapper purchased the first copy for 10,000 cedis.

Many of the invited guests were surprised at the gesture by the rapper, considering the fact that he’s an industry greenhorn.

Signed onto Nana Boroo’s Bolinga Nation, the KNUST student recently made it into the news for being endorsed by Sarkodie, leading to them partnering on a song.

The rapper has been touted by many as the next big thing.

Watch Ye Din featuring Sarkodie below:

