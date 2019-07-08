Kidi And Fameye Thrill Fans In Italy

DJ Kobby’s Annual Black & White Affair, one of Ghanaian’s biggest event that happens in Italy saw Fameye, Kidi and DJ Vyrusky grace the stage this year.

Apparently, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole were meant to be part of this year’s annual event but to unforeseen circumstances due to visa issues, the groundup chale duo couldn’t make it.

In the dying minutes of the week before the event, the Unity Brothez saw to it bringing in Kidi & Dj Vyrusky based on the apparent changes in the event line up losing Quamina MP & Kofi Mole.

The event turned out undoubtedly successful with Kidi and Fameye thrilling their fans in Italy. Also seeing some familiar faces like Nkosuohene taking charge of the Red Carpet.

Later in an interview with the event organizers. DJ Kobby appealed to the fans for the unfortunate circumstances not seeing Quamina MP & Kofi Mole was beyond their control and with his team still making sure they gave the people a better show by bringing in Kidi & DJ Vyrusky forgetting about the damages.

This was the same event that saw Fameye and his management group OGB Music end up in a dispute. Which now looks the two are in good terms now.