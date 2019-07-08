Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
08.07.2019 Industry News

Wendy Shay Is A Child, Forgive Her—Stephanie Benson

By John Claude Tamakloe
Wendy Shay Is A Child, Forgive Her—Stephanie Benson

‘Uber driver’ hit maker Wendy Shay received lots of backlash when she posted a picture she took with Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor not decently dressed.

As a mother who understands the complexities of children, 51 years old world-acclaimed jazz queen Stephanie Benson on behalf of Wendy Shay pleads with the office of the Ex-President and the general public her (Wendy Shay) ignorance.

“Wendy is a child, forgive her,” she pleads.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Ajarfor's Torture: Produce Unedited Video Footage Of His Int...

3 hours ago

Voter registration exercise: NDC wants online system scrappe...

8 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line