Wendy Shay Is A Child, Forgive Her—Stephanie Benson

‘Uber driver’ hit maker Wendy Shay received lots of backlash when she posted a picture she took with Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor not decently dressed.

As a mother who understands the complexities of children, 51 years old world-acclaimed jazz queen Stephanie Benson on behalf of Wendy Shay pleads with the office of the Ex-President and the general public her (Wendy Shay) ignorance.

“Wendy is a child, forgive her,” she pleads.