Efia Odo has identified that people who come to the church need a constant change in their lives.
According to her, there are people who can’t keep up with their act of holiness and worship for a full day. Such people, she said, are only active in the church for about 2-4 hours before returning to their evil ways. She laughed at the issue as any other person would.
Nothing is farther from the truth: there are people who pretend to be holy on Sundays without experiencing a genuine call to holiness. These are the people she captured in her latest tweet.
Efia Odo Laughs At Christians Who Can’t Keep Up With Their Act Of Holiness After Sunday
