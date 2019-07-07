Modern Ghana logo

07.07.2019

Efia Odo Laughs At Christians Who Can’t Keep Up With Their Act Of Holiness After Sunday

By Rex Krampa
Efia Odo has identified that people who come to the church need a constant change in their lives.

According to her, there are people who can’t keep up with their act of holiness and worship for a full day. Such people, she said, are only active in the church for about 2-4 hours before returning to their evil ways. She laughed at the issue as any other person would.

Nothing is farther from the truth: there are people who pretend to be holy on Sundays without experiencing a genuine call to holiness. These are the people she captured in her latest tweet.

