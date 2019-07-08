Edem releases new 'Drop That Chamber' video

Edem has dropped a new video dubbed, ‘Drop that Chamber’ to show that he’s not merely ranting on social media about the trending ‘drop that chamber’ social media campaign but actively involved in it.

Ghanaians have started a campaign on social media to ensure that a new Parliamentary Chamber Block which has been proposed by Ghanaian MPs, is not constructed.

The campaign which has the #DropThatChamber is currently the top trend on Twitter in Ghana and so far, there several notable Ghanaian celebrities who have taken part in it.

The former Last 2 product has, however, taken it a step further with this video to address the issue.

Watch the video below:

