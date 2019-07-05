Article Wan Drops Hint of releasing first albumafter four years

Ghanaian talented Producer and Singer Article Wan has dropped a hint of releasing his first album after consistently producing hit singles.

The Reggae and Afro- Dancehall musician who gave a gist with the official logo with the name 'AfroSupa" of his first album on Social Media said he is convinced this is the right time for him to release an album.

“Everything has its time, I believe this is the right time since my fans are calling for an album from me and I have to give it to them," he stated.

Article wan also believes that considering the many popular singles he has dropped with several awards, he has come of age, therefore, Ghanaian music fans have a better feel of him.

The album According to Attractivemustapha.com is likely to be released anytime from September is rumoured to be full of nice tunes and lyrics with potential popular songs.