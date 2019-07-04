No Miss Universe Ghana pageant for 2019 - Organisers

The team acknowledged any disappointments the decision may cause to prospective sponsors, potential contestants, fans of the pageant and the general public.

They promised to update the public on the organisation’s plans when they are executed leading to the 2020 finals.

Organisers in the statement, hoped that all stakeholders will understand and accept the decision of the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation.

Winners of 2018 edition from left to right: Vanessa Tekor Akuetteh, first runner-up, Akpene Diata Hoggar, Winner and second runner-up, Sylvia Naa Morkor Commodore.

“The team hopes they (sponsors and fans) will continue to support the team to stage a successful pageant and also crown a well-deserving Miss Universe Ghana 2020, who will go on to represent the country at that year’s event,” it added.

After being dormant for a number of years, Mrs Menaye Donkor Muntari who is also the wife of former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari and a former Miss Universe Ghana, took over the franchise under her MALZ Promotions outfit.

The organization’s aim is to work fiercely to make a difference in the lives of Ghanaian women and to promote tourism in and outside Ghana.

The Miss Universe Ghana competition, since its new inception, has provided a forum to strengthen the voices of Ghanaian women, changing the status quo by ensuring women’s inclusivity in building the nation.

She has since transformed the pageant; her first Miss Universe Ghana, Ruth Quarshie, made it to the Top 20 at the Miss Universe (worldwide) finals in 2017.

Ruth Quarshie, standing next to comedian and host of Miss Universe 2017, Steve Harvey.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu