BUSTED: Victoria Lebene in 'Hot Fire' on Instagram about her hooneymoon photos.

Recent wedded couple Victoria Lebene who tied the knot with blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah is in hot backlash after trending with her hooneymoon images on instagram.

Two days ago, Victoria Lebene and her husband-Eugene Osafo Nkansah were spotted at Kotoka International Airport, heading to Dubai. Two independent sources, one at the check-in desk and another at the Immigration desk at the airport have confirmed this.

The actress a few weeks after her wedding shared series of photos on her Instagram page that suggested she’s having her honeymoon in Greece with her husband Eugene Osafo-Nkansah. This got the attention of her followers on instagram which started trending.

Lebene has been telling a different story on her instagram page unashamedly lying by stealing photos from other social media platforms and Google Search Images, to fake that she has taken a honeymoon trip to Albania and then now in Santorini in Greece. Many of her followers bought into the lies including celebrities such as Nikki Samonas commented by saying,

“wow”. “enjoy babe”, “marriage is good”, “lovely place” “happy honeymoon”, “you are living the life,” “beautiful view” and others.

Self-styled CID, Chris Vincent busted with hardcore evidence. The UK-based Ghanaian blogger Chris Vincent Agyapong noted that the actress has actually stolen photos on the internet to make people believe she is having her honeymoon in Greece after he received the pictures a whatsapp group.

To confirm his suspicion, he took to Google and did a quick search of Google images of the phrase “breakfast at Santorini Greece” which brings the same photo up which was uploaded by a resort many weeks ago which clearly meant the photo shared by Victoria Lebene already existed.

To make her lies seem authentic, she changed her phone locations to cities that house these destinations.

Well, actress Salma Mumin, who has reportedly been to Santorini in Greece before, where Lebene is currently pretending to be, commented on the new photo and asked Lebene to show her face!

Salma Mumin wrote: “Show your face”, adding laughing emojis.

And then she posted a third photo with her LOCATION turned off this time. The photo had the caption:

“made my special honeymoon Recipe : Home made vegetable & fish Sandwich with salad.”

Why is her location turned off this time around? Because, this photo is truly her current situation and taken at where she is.

What has her intention of putting up such pictures on social media? To give pressure to her fellowers and her fellow celebrities?