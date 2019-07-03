Yaa Sika: The Only Competition Had Was Ebony, The Rest 'Omo Ada'

Hofam Entertainment signee fast rising sensational female singer Alice Acheampong AKA Yaa Sika. She is widely known with her hit songs Not4 Free and Sika Beba.

The artiste shows no sign of of slowing at all in this Ghana music race.

Yesterday in an interview with Angel TV on the E.Update show, she claims vocally she don't think any female artiste in Ghana is as good as her.

Yaa Sika explains the female artistes are really doing well but she finds it wrong when they 'Quote' currently Wendy Shay is the biggest female artiste at the moment.

From her own words 'She says the only tough competition every female artiste and even the male artistes had was the Ebony Reigns Era, She added, Ebony was one great talent with a unique vocal and she was so consistent with fast hit bangers, she had the best stage craft was indeed the Queen of the airwave

Yaa Sika claims, currently all the female artistes are sleeping which she Quoted in Twi 'Omo Ada' She explains compliments and other irrelevant media hype has really eaten into many artistes head, It makes them assume their fans are competent with the small achievement and glory they have earned but they got to go harder to be the world greatest before they can claim the titles of championship.

Credit: Sadick Assah