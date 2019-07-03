Alordia Eric Shines At Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

This year's edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA which was held on the 29th of June at the Schomburg centre in the New York the United state of America.

The event went well successfully as it witnessed the best of the industrial personalities from Ghana and did really excel and i must say it one of the greatest event so far in history of Ghana Entertainment calendar.

Alordia Eric, an Ace Event promoter and a veteran radio Deejay who has played a very significant role in career of almost every successfully musician from Ghana, He is also credited as the CEO of Ghana music awards Uk whose main focus is to rewards the hard working musicians from Ghana and Uk based talent who have contributed dearly to the arise of Ghana Music.

Alordia Eric was nominated for an Honour at this year's Ghana music Awards USA and he gladly picked the award of honour as a recognition and appreciation for his contribution to the arise of Ghana music and the entire musicians of Ghana.

Among others who also picked awards was nana Aba anamoah, Movie director kofi asamoah, Shatta wale, stonebwoy and comedian DKB.

Credit: Sadick Assah