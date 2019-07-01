Sarkodie Thrills Patrons At The MMC Live 2019

The Music, Magic and Comedy Live (MMC Live) organized by Global Media Alliance came off on Saturday, June 29 at the Accra International Conference center (AICC).

Sarkodie who was the headline act delivered a good performance which was an upgrade of his slow performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Patrons grooved with him as he delivered back-to back hit songs from his rich collections and it was really memorable.

