30.06.2019 Radio & Television

William Beeko of Modernghana.com ties the knot today

By Mustapha Attractive
Veteran Ghanaian Journalist and Blogger who doubles as the Editor-In-Chief of modernghana.com,William Nana Beeko tied the knot with his wife, Angelina Acheampomaa at Nkawkaw White House today.

The marriage ceremony which was supposed to be a private one between the two families rather attracted their friends from all corners to the occasion.

The Chief Editor and his new wife used the opportunity to name their new born daughter, called *Miracle Abena Agyapomaa Beeko*

