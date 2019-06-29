Serwaa Amihere reacts to trolls on social media

Television personality, Serwaa Amihere came under attack for taking sides in the “beef” between Strongman and Medikal.

According to social media users, the News Anchor in an interview asked Strongman to apologize to women in general for using foul words to describe Medikal’s girlfriend, Fella Makafui.

This earned Serwaa insults and attacks on her personality.

But reacting to the insults, Serwaa mentioned that she did not take sides but rather she only asked Strongman whether he will apologize to women for his line he used to describe Fella Makafui.

She indicated that she won’t make her friendship with someone affect her job and that she holds no grudges against strongman.

