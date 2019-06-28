Wendy Shay Shades Replies Starboy’s Signee Kim Maureen

New signee of Starboy’s record label, Kim Maureen is taking to the doorstep of Uber Driver hit maker, Wendy Shay.

Kim Maureen, the first signee of Starboy Kwarteng’s ‘Bony To The World Record’ label is relishing a beef moment with Wendy Shay perhaps to kick-start her career.

Bony To The World is a record label set up by Mr. Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng to continue the legacy of his late daughter Ebony Reigns who died last year in a fatal car accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

In a radio interview, Kim Maureen told Sammy Baah Flex on Zylofon FM that she is a versatile musician who writes her own songs hence Wendy Shay should run away.

Wendy Shay’s attention has been drawn to this and taking to her Instagram page, the Rufftown signee said she’s the only queen around who wears the crown.

She wrote. ‘I got the crown, forget everyone. Tell me who dat gyal?”

See video below

