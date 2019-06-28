GHANA GETS A NEW MEDIA POWERHOUSE: Salt TV/Radio to kickstart broadcast in July

Business mogul, Ohene Kwame Frimpong is ready to launch a new media outfit that would operate a television station, radio and online company by end July 2019.

The newly official Salt Media Ghana Ltd will work with Ghana’s finest radio and television personalities to bring optimum entertainment, information and education experiences to wide range of its targeted audience across the continent.

Salt Media Ghana will offer hosts of Ghanaian-focused contents to diverse audiences across the continent. “We pride ourselves in our heritage and that’s what we want to propagate to the rest of Africa — that ‘adepa aba fie’ being our slogan would guide our brand focus in all business units” — Kwame Frimpong, CEO of Salt Media Ghana explained.

Salt TV will soon be available on free to air basis to viewers through digital transmission with content focus on entertainment, current affairs, sports, kids, news, movies and documentaries. A new management is currently being vetted for operations to begin at the Salt Media head office at Asante Akyent Agogo.

“Our ultra modern studios are ready for Salt 95.9 FM to begin transmission live from Agogo. We urge all to tune in for a new broadcast experience made in Ghana for Africa” — Kwame Frimpong stated.

The head office at Asante Akyem Agogo would also oversee it’s digital unit which is aimed to be pace setters in the new technological media evolution.

Management of Salt 95.9 FM have planned to use the launch of the radio business unit to embark on massive social intervention projects in the region. As part of the corporate social objective of the station, a number of charity events and donations will take place as part of the launch.

“This is embedded in our brand and can’t be said to be successful without taking care of the people and communities” — Mr Kwame Frimpong stressed.

Salt TV will broadcast crystal clear feeds to Kumasi, Kwahu, Afram Plains, parts of Brong Ahafo and Eastern Region including Linda Door near Koforidua junction.

Ghanaians in the diaspora can also listen to Salt 95.9 FM live via TuneIn or www.saltfmonline.com

