GHANA HOMECOMING 2019: Diaspora Summit aimed at boosting economy — Awua-Ababio

Director of Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, Akwasi Awua-Ababio has said that the Ghana diaspora

celebration and homecoming summit is expected to lure investors who will help state realise the

Ghana Beyond Aid vision.

Speaking to entertainment curator, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah at his office at the Jubilee House, Mr

Awua Ababio share his optimism about the enormous impact the celebration and summit would

have on the country’s GDP.

Ghana partners AFdB, World Bank to reduce cost of remittances

According to the office of the Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, government intends to reduce the

cost of remittances by some 9 percent in the coming years.

The move is part of efforts at attracting more remittances from abroad to fuel economic growth.

The global average cost of sending $200 remained high, at around 7 percent in the first quarter of

2019, according to the World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide database.

Reducing remittance costs to 3 percent by 2030 is a global target under Sustainable Development

Goal (SDG) 10.7.

“Remittance costs across many African corridors and small islands in the Pacific remain above 10

percent” — Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Kwasi Awuah-Ababio explained to a

question from Starr Business reporter at a press meeting ahead of the 2019 Year of Return; Diaspora

Home Coming.

He explained that government is working with the African Development Bank and the World Bank to

craft measures to make the cost of remittances cheaper for Ghanaians abroad.

“When the figure comes down we believe it will encourage more remittances. We want it to come

down by 9 to 8 percent. The World Bank however have a rate they are working with” Mr. Awuah-

Ababio said.

THE GHANA HOMECOMING SUMMIT

The Ghana Diaspora Celebration & Homecoming Summit 2019 (GDHS’19) is a four-day event

recognizing and celebrating the immense contributions to nation building by the Ghanaian Diaspora.

The event will not only highlight past contributions but will focus on present contributions as well,

whiles furthering the advocacy for political, economic, and all other systems and policies that would

facilitate future contributions by the Ghanaian Diaspora.

And in light of the fourth centennial commemoration of the arrival of enslaved Africans in the

western hemisphere, this event recognizes that the Ghanaian Diaspora extends beyond Ghanaian

citizens or nationals and their immediate relatives.

It also include others outside the borders of Ghana, with roots to, or a strong vested interest in the

country.

This recognition, is based upon the need and desire for a long-term engagement between Ghana

and her important stakeholder constituency. It is accompanied by the Ghana Government’s open-

arm policy to all people of African descent.