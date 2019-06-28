"I’ve been a faithful lover but this is my reward"

Kumawood Actress Tracy Boakye has disclosed that after being faithful lover to her mystery 'Sugar Daddy' for all these while, the never-ending beautiful relationship has finally been dissolved.

According to the young Actress, she has been working hard to support the relationship but its unfortunate that a break up is her result.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page posting “Some people come into your life to mess u up, you give your whole life to someone u think loves and cares for you soo much, but find out, he’s only messing up your life. I’ve been a faithful lover, I worked hard to support, but this is my result. BETRAYAL, HEARTBREAK. God will always be my judge. #singlelife #lifestillgoeson.”

Although it is uncertain what really caused the break up, the young actress on Thursday further posted “SINGLE LIFE…. life still goes on…..”

The busty young actress was known for flaunting gifts from her supposed “mystery sugar daddy' further posted "I am no longer his only chick whiles in crying.