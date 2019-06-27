Singer slams criticism of her natural breasts in BET Awards dress: ‘Focus on better things'

Singer Tanerélle is happy with her body — and anybody who isn’t can just step out of her path.
The “Dreamgirl” singer attended Sunday’s BET Awards looking and feeling good in a low-cut dress, by designer Batani-Khalfani, which exposed some of her chest.
However, the look led to comments on social media about her natural breasts and how they needed a “lift” in the frock.
She didn’t take kindly to the criticism and responded on Twitter.
“To all the negative comments about today’s look, I don’t need to lift my breast[s] to wear a dress,” she wrote. “I’m a woman and my natural t**s hang and I love it and I have no intention of changing it to suit your gaze. I’m out here living my dreams. Focus on better things.”
Source: yahoo.com