GHAMRO To Distribute Ghc900k To Members

The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) is set to distribute an amount of Nine Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (900,000.00) on Sunday, June 30, 2019, as royalties to its members.

According to a press release signed by Prince Tsegah, the Public Relations Officer of GHAMRO, the distribution is in accordance with regulation 29(1) of the L.I 1962 of the Copyright Law 2005.

“A society approved under these regulations may on behalf of its members take measures that the society considers appropriate for the collection of royalties and any payments to which members are entitled,'' the law states.

Regulation 30 further instructs GHAMRO to pay royalties “promptly and in any case not later than 6 months.”

Below is a summary of the breakdown of the GHc 900,000:

1. Blank levy – 578,089.31

2. Collection – 299.990.69

3. Interest on investment – 21,920.00

The amount for distribution has increased by Ghc 200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis ) as compared to the previous distribution last year.

These increments of royalties were due to the investments made by the Board and Management to augment the dwindling Blank levy amount paid by the State to GHAMRO.

Right Owners shall receive payments via the usual channels such as Mobile Money Transfers, Bank Transfers and over the Counter payments (Cheque).

Members who have not updated their bank/payment details with GHAMRO should kindly come over to the office for prompt attention.

Any further information or queries on distribution should be channelled to the following numbers 0302228447, 0540122325/0540122326.

—citinewsroom