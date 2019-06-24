Fanatana Releases First Single Titled 'So What'

Rufftown Record’s new signee, Fantana has release her first single after joining the music group.

The new single dubbed ‘So What’ is a blend of Afrobeats and dancehall flow.

This is her first official entry into the Ghanaian music industry and a lot will definitely be expected of her as artistes signed by C.E.O of RuffTown Records, Bullet prove beyond reasonable doubts.

The new artiste becomes the second signee for RuffTown Records after Bullet discovered Wendy Shay.

“I know that I am bad. It was a one night stand so more on. Why don’t you understand that it is a game” are some of the lyrics in the new release.

Modern Ghana is learning that MOG Beatz was behind the production whiles a beautiful video shot in South Africa has also been dropped.

The video was however directed by Yaw SkyFace.

Click on any of these link below to watch the video: