Ibrah One Makes Wild Allegation About Ghanaian Musicians

Perceived young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One has made a wild allegation about Ghanaian musicians.

According to him, about 80% of Ghanaian musicians are fraudsters.

Ibrah passed this comment after he listened to Strongman’s diss song to Medikal ‘Don’t Try’.

Strongman hitting hard on Medikal in a line in the song said “Subtract your fraud money from your music money, the rest no go fit buy you bicycle” – hinting that Medikal earns more money by defrauding innocent people and not through music.

After Ibrah One has listened to the song, he wrote: “Subtract your fraud money from your music money, the rest no go fit buy you bicycle. This one taya me #ThisPunchGoesTo80%OfTheMusicians.”

For some days now, Strongman and Medikal have engaged themselves in a lyrical battle and it has received a lot of reactions from Ghanaian music fans.

Source: Newshuntermag.com