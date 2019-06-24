Akwaboah Declares Support For Strongman

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr has declared his support for Strongman.

According to the Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, it is better to support his former colleague than a mere friend.

Akwaboah who on Sunday added his voice to the ongoing 'beef' between Strongman and AMG rapper, Medikal via a tweet added that without ‘beef’, the entertainment industry becomes slow.

This comes at the back of a feud between two young Ghanaian rappers, Strongman and Medikal when both Artists took turns to diss each other through songs over rap supremacy.

Gladstorm however cautioned both Artistes and followers to troll each other but in a professional way.

Meanwhile, ModernGhana is learning that Strongman has cautioned followers to bring an end to the trolling.