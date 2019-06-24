Modern Ghana logo

24.06.2019

Burna Boy Wins Best International Act At BETAwards2019

By Joshua Kobby Smith
Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu known in show business as Burna Boy has been awarded the Best International Act at #BETAwards2019 in America on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Nigerian competed with AKA (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (U.K.), Dosseh (France), Giggs (U.K.) and his country man, Mr Eazi (Nigeria) for the award.

Damini rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing the lead single "Like to Party" from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E (2013).

The Port Harcourt born is Afro-fusion Singer-songwriter. Vocalist and a CEO of his own record label called Spaceship Entertainment.

He has however won numerous awards such as 2013Nigeria Entertainment AwardsBest New Act of the Year, 2014MTV Africa Music AwardsBest New Act among a host of others.

