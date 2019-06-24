The Battle For Supremacy: Akwaboah Throws Indirect Shade At Medikal, Strongman

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr has added his voice to the ongoing 'beef' between his former colleague, Strongman and AMG rapper, Medikal.

The Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer from Mampong Beposo took to his twitter handle to make fun of one of the Artists involved in the trending feud.

The 2010 Ghana Music Awards Song Writer for the Year in his twitter post said ""S3 agyinamoa da nas3 akura k) nom ne nofo aa.. De3 3baa nie ..but Ghana ay3 d3 momm..#agor) nkoaa😊".

His tweet literally means "This is what happens when the rat sucks the breast of a sleeping cat. This has made Ghana exciting. This is all for jokes."

His tweet has brought mixed reaction among his 441K followers on Twitter with some saying, he will be 'dissed' too.

Although it is unclear what or whom Akwaboah's tweet is directed at, ModernGhana will be following proceedings and will update its followers.

Social media has been buzzing for past three days following hot exchange of words between the two celebrated young Artists in Ghana.

It is unclear when the former Sarkcess music signee and AMG rapper will end the battle for supremacy.