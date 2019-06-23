We Shall Name Our First Born ‘Ohiani Stubborn Proud’—Strongman’s Girlfriend Reveals

Strongman’s girlfriend, NANA AMA has also decided to poke her nose into the lyrical war by capitalizing on a line in Strongman’s Immortal song (diss) to Medikal.

Nana Ama took to Twitter to announce that she and her boyfriend have decided to name their first child, Ohiani Stubborn Proud ’ (one of the verses of Strongman threw at Medikal in the ongoing beef).

She tweeted;

“Ohiani stubborn proud… @StrongmanBurner dats gonna be our first born’s name#Immortal”

Watch video below