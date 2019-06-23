23.06.2019 Exclusive News We Shall Name Our First Born ‘Ohiani Stubborn Proud’—Strongman’s Girlfriend Reveals By OdarteyGH Strongman’s girlfriend, NANA AMA has also decided to poke her nose into the lyrical war by capitalizing on a line in Strongman’s Immortal song (diss) to Medikal. Nana Ama took to Twitter to announce that she and her boyfriend have decided to name their first child, Ohiani Stubborn Proud ’ (one of the verses of Strongman threw at Medikal in the ongoing beef). She tweeted;“Ohiani stubborn proud… @StrongmanBurner dats gonna be our first born’s name#Immortal” Watch video below
We Shall Name Our First Born ‘Ohiani Stubborn Proud’—Strongman’s Girlfriend Reveals
Strongman’s girlfriend, NANA AMA has also decided to poke her nose into the lyrical war by capitalizing on a line in Strongman’s Immortal song (diss) to Medikal.
Nana Ama took to Twitter to announce that she and her boyfriend have decided to name their first child, Ohiani Stubborn Proud ’ (one of the verses of Strongman threw at Medikal in the ongoing beef).
She tweeted;
“Ohiani stubborn proud… @StrongmanBurner dats gonna be our first born’s name#Immortal”
Watch video below