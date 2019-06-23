Modern Ghana logo

23.06.2019

[Video] Strongman Is Leading Medikal With 20 Points—Kwaku Manu

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Kwaku Manu has endorsed rapper Strongman over Medikal in the ongoing feud between the duo.

In a video sighted by ModernGhana, Kwaku Manu right after listening to Strongman’s ‘Immortal’ diss song, posited that the former is leading Medikal by 20 points, and advised him to come back harder.

He said: “Medikal please respond with another diss song because Strongman is leading with 20 points. He has 60 points and you have 40 points so please release another song because you guys are trending now.”

Meanwhile, at exactly 9:00 pm today, Medikal is expected to release his third diss song directed at Strongman titled ‘Drip’.

