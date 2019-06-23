Modern Ghana logo

23.06.2019 Music News

Yaa Sika Collaborates With Nero X On 'Sika Beba' Track

By Staff Writer
1 HOUR AGO MUSIC NEWS

Ghanaian afrobeats newcomer Alice Acheampong aka Yaa Sika has finally released the official music video of her much-anticipated song “Sika Beba”.

The mid-tempo afropop jam, which is her second single since hitting the limelight, features the sensational music star Nero X, the “Yawa Dey” hitmaker.

“Sika Beba” comes with a straightforward storyline and colourful visual shot and directed by Mickey Johnson – the director who is well noted behind Ebony Reigns' “Hustle” music video, Wendy Shay's “Masakra” and more.

The song is a motivation and inspiration as well as encourages every surviving and hardworking individual.

Below is the full music video. Enjoy and share your candid views with us.

