Yaa Sika Collaborates With Nero X On 'Sika Beba' Track
By Staff Writer
1 HOUR AGO MUSIC NEWS
Ghanaian afrobeats newcomer Alice Acheampong aka Yaa Sika has finally released the official music video of her much-anticipated song “Sika Beba”.
The mid-tempo afropop jam, which is her second single since hitting the limelight, features the sensational music star Nero X, the “Yawa Dey” hitmaker.
“Sika Beba” comes with a straightforward storyline and colourful visual shot and directed by Mickey Johnson – the director who is well noted behind Ebony Reigns' “Hustle” music video, Wendy Shay's “Masakra” and more.
The song is a motivation and inspiration as well as encourages every surviving and hardworking individual.
Below is the full music video. Enjoy and share your candid views with us.
Yaa Sika Collaborates With Nero X On 'Sika Beba' Track
Ghanaian afrobeats newcomer Alice Acheampong aka Yaa Sika has finally released the official music video of her much-anticipated song “Sika Beba”.
The mid-tempo afropop jam, which is her second single since hitting the limelight, features the sensational music star Nero X, the “Yawa Dey” hitmaker.
“Sika Beba” comes with a straightforward storyline and colourful visual shot and directed by Mickey Johnson – the director who is well noted behind Ebony Reigns' “Hustle” music video, Wendy Shay's “Masakra” and more.
The song is a motivation and inspiration as well as encourages every surviving and hardworking individual.
Below is the full music video. Enjoy and share your candid views with us.