Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.06.2019 Exclusive News

Fella Makafui Reacts To Strongman’s Diss Song To Medikal

By OdarteyGH
Fella Makafui Reacts To Strongman’s Diss Song To Medikal
JUN 22, 2019 EXCLUSIVE NEWS

The Ghanaian rap industry is on fire as Strongman-Medikal lyrical feud is getting hotter and hotter.

To the newbies, Medikal released ‘To Whom It May Concern’ which was a diss song to Strongman, Kwesi Arthur and Pappy Kojo although he did not mention names except the latter.

The rap industry was somewhat dead until Medikal tweeted that he was the one who saved the rap genre from dying four years ago.

This didn’t go down well with most rappers including some pundits and artists who claimed Medikal’s assertion has no bases. Strongman talked the loudest as he believed Medikal erred with his comment.

Strongman released “DONT TRY” to teach Medikal a lesson. Well, Both diss songs are still trending and fans are discussing who delivered the ‘dopest’ punchlines.

Fella Makafui, the girlfriend of Medikal has shared her opinion on the issue but not in a way we expected it. She simply tweeted, ‘Smh’ when some twitter users trolled her that her husband has been murdered by Strongman.

Watch video below

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line