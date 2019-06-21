Four Artistes Exited My Record Label—D Black

ModernGhana can confirm that four Artistes have exited from the Black Avenue Muzik record label managed by D Black.

Although an official statement has not been released, ModernGhana is learning that three out of the four Artistes demanded their contracts be terminated claiming they wanted to look at other record label to showcase their talents.

The three include Eugene Ashie, popularly known by his stage name as Wisa Greid; The ‘Maadwoa’ hitmaker, Kobla Jnr and Versatile, Afro-Pop and Afrobeat Musician, Dahlin Gagehas.

However, the only female Artiste of the four, Freda Rhymz is said to have D Black’s record label after her one year contract ended.

The Chief Executive Officer of Black Avenue Muzik made these known at his “Smoke & Mirrors” EP listening and soiree inside his premises.

In January 2018, nine Artistes including; Freda Rhymz, Wisa Greid, Dahlin Gage, Kobla Jnr, S3fa, Ronny Turn me up, Nina Richie, DJ Breezy and Osayo were signed onto his Black Avenue Muzik.