NAM1 Is Ready To Pay You If Gov't Will Allow —Shatta Wale Tells Menzgold Customers

Self-acclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale has called on the aggrieved customers of Menzgold Company not to blame the CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah for not paying their dividends, but rather they should blame managers of the system.

In a post on Instagram sighted by ModernGhana, Shatta Wale eulogized NAM as someone who holds Ghanaian musicians at heart and was ready to save the ailing industry.

According to him, NAM's plans "was to help not just us but the citizens too to make money but the system never gave him a chance."

He wrote: "It’s Friday and I just miss @mn_appiah .. what a great man .. Ghanaian musician this was our Saviour. I have said it !!! His plan was to help not just us but the citizens too to make money but the system never gave him a chance.

"Menzgold customers, I am really sorry for all that is going on but believe me this man is ready to come back if the system will allow him to pay back all your money.. #FreeNAM1. The system must give it a try and will see how customers will be happy .. 1 Ghana 1 people .. #NAMmission," he added.

This comes at a time the company (Menzgold Ghana Limited) has appealed to government to take steps towards the immediate release of its embattled chief executive, Nana Appiah Mensah, from Emirati custody.

The company in a statement asked the government to either revoke the Interpol arrest warrant on Nana Appiah Mensah or agree to a bail bond for the man who has been in a United Arab Emirates jail since December last year.

Below is what Shatta Wale posted on Instagram: