Sefa Opens Up On Why She Exposes Herself

Young sensational singer of Black Avenue Muzik, Sefa, has finally opened up on why she is mostly seen wearing tempting and attractive outfits.

The “Odo Yewu” singer further expounded that, though she emerged into the showbiz fraternity as a cool girl and people may not have expected to be selling her body to the outside world but it’s show business and everybody have got their strategic way of promoting their brand.

The award-winning songstress speaking at D-Black’s media interaction and listening session of his “Smoke And Mirrors” EP, made assertion that, even her label wasn’t much aware she could build her image in that amorous manner and often flaunt her seductive “goods” to entice her followers.Her team was so amazed after seeing her first picture DJ Breezy shared into their WhatsApp group and couldn’t believe it’s that Sefa they know after watching her first performance at the University Of Ghana.

”If you go to the market in search of tomatoes to buy, you approach the one that attracts you and abandon the unattractive ones. Every business minded person has got a specific mechanism for boosterism.A lot of people have negative perspective about my style but that’s just me being me.I get booked for shows almost everyday” she said.

Sefa, who is much hopeful to be bigger than Wendy Shay in soon time, made it clear that, though she appears on screens as a bad girl but she doesn’t go for interviews and functions in those slinky dresses.In real life, she’s absolutely different.

Watch video below;



Source: Rhymezgh.com