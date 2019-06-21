Atos, Etsy, Cisco, Events DC, TCG And T-Mobile Honoured At 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards

The winners of the 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards are announced today.

Presented at the ‘sold-out’ North American Employee Engagement Conference in New York yesterday, the Employee Engagement Awards honor those organisations that put workforce engagement at the heart of their business strategy.

This year’s winners demonstrate that Employee Engagement is now central to organisational success in almost every field of endeavour. They span government, hospitality, healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals, retail, service companies and transport.

Founder and CEO, Matt Manners, said: “Congratulations to all our winners. Every year the standard just gets higher. As always, our independent panel of judges were impressed by the very high level of proof for the outcomes of engagement programmes. With regards to our overall Organization of the Year, it was the ability to engage a predominantly remote workforce that caught our judges eye. This is an issue that more organizations are going to have to negotiate well to remain competitive and provide a world class employee experience.”

The EE Awards next moves to the UK & Europe, opening for entries on July 4, 2019. Our next conference will be held in Johannesburg on September 18, 2019.

The full list of 2019 North American winners are as follows:

· Employee Engagement Company of the Year Award

o Winner – TCG

o Highly Commended – Empire Today and Baystate Health

· Professional of the Year Award

o Winner – Misty Johnson-Oratokhai – Events DC

· Employee Benefits Award

o Winner - Grupo Salinas International

o Highly Commended – Chobani

· Internal Communications Award

o Winner – Mars Inc

o Highly Commended - Grupo Salinas International

· Employer Brand Award

o Winners – Cisco and T-Mobile USA

· Vendor of the Year Award

o Winner – Waggl

o Highly Commended – SocialChorus

· Best Use of Technology Award

o Winner – Applauz Recognition

o Highly Commended - Grupo Salinas International

· Employee Culture & Purpose Award

o Winner – Arity

o Highly Commended - Post Beyond and Accent Inns

· Social Responsibility Award

o Winner - Berkshire Bank

o Highly Commended - Smithfield Foods

· Innovation in Employee Engagement Award

o Winner - Abstrakt Marketing Group

o Highly Commended – Atos

· Unsung Hero Award

o Winner – Arity

· Customer & Employee Experience Award

o Winner – Crowe

· Diversity & Inclusion Award

o Winner – Etsy

o Highly Commended - Atos