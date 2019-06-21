Yvonne Nelson’s Greatest Achievement, Identifies Who A Dumb Blogger Is

Yvonne Nelson has identified who a dumb blogger is. You can call this her greatest achievement. According to her, they are bloggers who just twist stories.

The problem with this, however, is that everyone can verify a twisted story. All you need to do is crosscheck from the official page of the one mentioned in the blog post.

Dumb bloggers seem to forget that.

She advises them to report as they see it. Posting on Twitter, she said, “Dumb bloggers twist stories and forget i actually put it out for everyone to see, lol you got it from my twitter, report it as you see it. It's not Twi, it's English! Come on read it.”