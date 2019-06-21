Kuami Eugene Thanks KiDi For Amazing Verse

Kuami Eugene released a new single featuring his label mate KiDi.

In a tweet to acknowledge KiDi for his melodious hooks on ‘Ohemaa’, the 2019 VGMA ‘Producer of the Year’ posted “Y’all Help Me Thank My Big Brother KiDi for His amazing verse on #Ohemaa. The Love Is Deep And I will always appreciate this ðŸ™ðŸ¾ Together Forever ðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ðŸ¤´ðŸ¾”

Social media went agog two days ago when Kuami Eugene posted that he was about to release another banger featuring his label mate.

The Fadama native, born Eugene Marfo, is also a proven songwriter and producer, lending his gifts on records for a host of a-list colleagues including Adina, Becca, MzVee, Tic, among others.

He also boasts collaborations with African pop star, Davido, as well as the renowned rapper, Ice Prince Zamani.

---Myjoyonline