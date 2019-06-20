Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Shirley, Alordia, Obour & Gyo To Be Honored At 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

By Phylx Akakpo
With a little over a week to the big night, organizers of the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA have announced nominees for honorary Awards at this year’s edition.

The Honorary Award is presented to a person or group of persons who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Ghanaian Entertainment in or outside Ghana over a period of time.

This year, the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA has selected Movie Producer/ Director Shirley Frimpong Manso, UK based events promoter, Nii Ofori Tackie aka Alordia, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President Bice Osei Kufour, popularly known as Obour and celebrated Music Video Director Gyo Gyimah of Famous Films as recipients of the prestigious honorary awards.

This is to acknowledge and celebrate their efforts over the years in contributing to the growth of Ghanaian Entertainment by excelling in their various fields and capacities.

The third edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA comes off on the 29th of June 2019, at the Schomburg Center, New York and to be hosted by Actor Van Vicker and Broadcaster Regina Van Helvet and to be graced by popularly Ghanaian Entertainers.

