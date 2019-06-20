Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Case Adjourned To July 16

The case involving two of Ghana's top dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale has been adjourned to July 16, 2019, by the Adjabeng District Court.

This follows a plea made by the State Prosecutor, Superintendent Emelia Asante, to enable her to call her final witness to testify in court.

She told the court she has four witnesses to testify, but as at the moment, she only has three witnesses leaving the remaining one.

This led to the adjournment of the case to July 16.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested on Sunday following a brawl which occurred at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Dome in Accra on May 18, 2019.

They were arrested together with one other suspect, Nii Amoo, who according to the police was seen discharging pepper spray in the auditorium during the scuffle.

The brawl disrupted the much-hyped VGMAs, causing fear and panic to most of the people especially dignitaries who were present at the event.

This led to the organizers banning the two artists from its events indefinitely, and also stripped them of their awards for that night.