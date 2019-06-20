Modern Ghana logo

20.06.2019

Horror Movies Satisfy My Horny Nights - Nikki Samonas

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Most people dislike watching horror movies because it makes them go through a wide variety of side-effects like sleep disturbances.

However, the narrative is different in the case of Ghanaian actress and freelance model Nikki Samonas.

She revealed in a Tweet sighted by ModernGhana, that horror movies help her deal with horny nights during weekends.

The beautiful actress disclosed this whiles appealing to a Ghanaian Television Station, Top TV not to stop airing horror movies at night on weekends.

She wrote: “Top Tv please don’t ever Stop showing horror flicks during the weekend. They satisfy my horny nights.”

Below is a screenshot of her tweet:

