Horror Movies Satisfy My Horny Nights - Nikki Samonas

Most people dislike watching horror movies because it makes them go through a wide variety of side-effects like sleep disturbances.However, the narrative is different in the case of Ghanaian actress and freelance model Nikki Samonas.She revealed in a Tweet sighted by ModernGhana, that horror movies help her deal with horny nights during weekends.The beautiful actress disclosed this whiles appealing to a Ghanaian Television Station, Top TV not to stop airing horror movies at night on weekends.She wrote: "Top Tv please don't ever Stop showing horror flicks during the weekend. They satisfy my horny nights."
Most people dislike watching horror movies because it makes them go through a wide variety of side-effects like sleep disturbances.
However, the narrative is different in the case of Ghanaian actress and freelance model Nikki Samonas.
She revealed in a Tweet sighted by ModernGhana, that horror movies help her deal with horny nights during weekends.
The beautiful actress disclosed this whiles appealing to a Ghanaian Television Station, Top TV not to stop airing horror movies at night on weekends.
She wrote: “Top Tv please don’t ever Stop showing horror flicks during the weekend. They satisfy my horny nights.”
