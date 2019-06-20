Wisa Greid Dumps Black Avenue Muzik

Wisa Greid

After revealing his plans to quit Black Avenue Muzik, Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid has walked his talk.

The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hitmaker has announced that he is no more under the management of Black Avenue Muzik.

“I officially announce to all my fans that I’m no more under the management of Black Avenue Muzik. Thank You. #Checkout My New Single ft #Darkovibes & #Kelvynboy,” he wrote on Facebook.

Details of why he is calling it a quit with the label were not given—and no official statement has been released by Black Avenue Muzik as at the time of filing this report.

Wisa’s departure from Black Avenue Muzik comes after Freda Rhymes' exit from the record label some weeks ago.

He has been working with them for about a year now.