It’s Just By Luck For Female Musician To Establish Herself In Ghana Music —Sista Afia

Multiple award-winning songstress, Francesca Duncan Williams who is well recognized in showbiz fraternity as Sista Afia has joined the myriad of female musicians who have expressed their immense dissatisfaction about the nature of the Ghanaian music industry.

Speaking with Neat FM’s Kwame Adjetia on “Entertainment Ghana” she made it clear that, though a female musician in Ghana can build on a great deal of effort or endurance to achieve a solid brand in the industry but luck is the major factor to bring one’s desired dream.

The Boss of “Slay Nation” further added that Ghanaian female artistes need to put up more efforts towards their career as luck is associated with hardworking and determination.

“I think you have to master the game and do your very best to push harder because you never know when your luck will shine. The more you work hard, the luck comes by itself. Some artistes just release one song and it suddenly becomes a hit” she said.

Sista Afia, when asked of society’s perception about female musicians being symbol of s£x, she admitted and concluded that it’s a worldwide norm for almost every lady in the industry and nothing can be done about it.

--- rhymezgh.com