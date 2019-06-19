Girlfriends At Stadium Boost Players Morale, Not Wives — Mzbel

With barely two days to another edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, Ghanaian Singer Mzbel says footballers get motivated when they spot girlfriends among the crowd at the stadia cheering them on.

According to her, the presence of the girlfriends boost the morale of players on and off the pitch.

Speaking on an Accra based Radio Station, Mzbel known in real life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah said “Those players who are not married yet should be allowed to be in the camp with their girlfriends. Those that are already married should let their wives stay at home because girlfriends give more morale."

She added that the wives of some married Black Stars players must be denied access to the tournament since they can’t stand it spotting their husbands, talking, laughing or exchanging contacts with other ladies.

“If the married women are allowed, there will be jealousy when they see their husbands blending with other ladies from other countries. This can lead to serious fights and misunderstanding."

Mzbel advised that the married women must be left behind so they can manage the home, watch and cheer their husbands on Television.