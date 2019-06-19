Bullet Has Not Signed Any New Artiste— Deep Source

Sources close to Artiste manager and CEO of Ruff Town records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet has told ModernGhana that rumours making wave on social media and other online news portals about the signing of a new Artiste are untrue.

According the source (Name Withheld), the instagram post made by Bullet with the caption ‘Watch Out’ was just a mere heading but not what others are thinking.

He further told Modern Ghana that no Artiste has been slated to out shine Kelvyn Bwoy as speculated by some online portal.

The post which seems to be misconstrued by followers kn social media has generated heated arguments between fans of Kelvyn Bwoy, RuffTown Records and the new Artiste, Ray James.

Ray James, the Artiste spotted in Bullet’s Instagram post hails from Takoradi.

He was formally known as Snow B and emerged as the 1st runner up at the MTN Hitmaker Season 3.

He was featured on Wendy Shay’s ‘Masakra’.