Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.06.2019 Celebrity

Bullet Has Not Signed Any New Artiste— Deep Source

By Joshua Kobby Smith
Bullet Has Not Signed Any New Artiste— Deep Source

Sources close to Artiste manager and CEO of Ruff Town records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet has told ModernGhana that rumours making wave on social media and other online news portals about the signing of a new Artiste are untrue.

According the source (Name Withheld), the instagram post made by Bullet with the caption ‘Watch Out’ was just a mere heading but not what others are thinking.

He further told Modern Ghana that no Artiste has been slated to out shine Kelvyn Bwoy as speculated by some online portal.

The post which seems to be misconstrued by followers kn social media has generated heated arguments between fans of Kelvyn Bwoy, RuffTown Records and the new Artiste, Ray James.

Ray James, the Artiste spotted in Bullet’s Instagram post hails from Takoradi.

He was formally known as Snow B and emerged as the 1st runner up at the MTN Hitmaker Season 3.

He was featured on Wendy Shay’s ‘Masakra’.

Joshua Kobby Smith
Joshua Kobby Smith News Reporter
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line