My Love For You Will Always Be Special—Shatta Wale Tells Nana Aba

Today marks the birthday of ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, and as usual, lot of wishes are flowing on social media from her friends and loved ones.

Self-acclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale is amongst the many Ghanaians who wished the popular news anchor well on her big day.

In a post sighted by ModernGhana on his Instagram page, Shatta Wale sent an emotional message which reads: "Am still thinking what kind of gift will fit a lady like you, But remember my respect and love for you will always be special. You don’t deserve a gold chain my dear but a vault full of Fresh notes and Gold bars ..Happy birthday sweet mami of all times."

It can be recalled that Nana Aba Anamoah together with Dr. Kofi Abban, played a leading role in settling the long feud which existed between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy after the VGMA brawl.

This seems to have increased the respect and love the Shatta Movement CEO has for the beautiful Nana Aba Anamoah.

Below is a screenshot of what Shatta Wale posted: